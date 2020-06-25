Hit BBC2 documentary Hospital to get sixth series in the autumn

Series will return to Royal Free London

Hospital, the award-winning documentary series, will return for a sixth run, the BBC has announced.

BBC2 recently screened a two-part Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19, which was filmed at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation.

It followed events from the first day of lockdown and through the peak of the pandemic. It witnessed the human stories of staff and patients alike as they grappled with the extraordinary challenge of the virus.

Now, BBC2 will return to the Royal Free London, a world-leader in the treatment of infectious diseases, for the sixth series. It will chart the continuing fight against Covid-19. Staff will be seen battling many challenges including how to rebuild the health service.

When will Hospital series six air?

The BBC has revealed that it is quickly being filmed and released. We can expect it to be shown in the autumn.

Caroline Clarke, Royal Free London Chief Executive, says: “We are delighted to be able to continue working with Label1 and the BBC following the overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, and our staff, to Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19. Our staff did an incredible job of showcasing the efforts taking place across the NHS in response to this devastating pandemic.

“Their skill, commitment, kindness and compassion were there for all to see. As we embark on the new challenge of delivering NHS services in a post Covid-19 world, we’re looking forward to continuing to share our story with the public.”

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC2, adds: “Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19 was one of the most candid, challenging and brilliant programmes to have documented this crisis. It has been our privilege to reflect the work of the staff and the lives of the patients at the Royal Free London and I am delighted to see the series return later this year.”

Hospital series six will be shown on BBC2 this autumn.