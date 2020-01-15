HOT new romance on the cards for THIS unexpected Home and Away pair

Is there romance in the air for Home and Away's Willow Harris and Alex Neilson?

It seems there could be a new relationship on the cards for Home and Away’s doctor Alex Neilson and Summer Bay favourite Willow Harris… but will Willow manage to get her head around her feelings and make things a success?

Before Christmas we saw Willow and Alex share an unexpected kiss after a night out, and while Alex is openly gay, Willow has never had a relationship with a woman before and her feelings towards her new friend are taking some getting used to.

However, yesterday the pair decide to go on a date and soon the drinks were flowing and so was the flirting… but when Willow kissed Alex at the end of the night, she didn’t quite get the response she was hoping for.

Being the good friend that she is, Alex turned Willow’s advances down because she’d had a lot to drink – and not to mention the fact that last time they kissed Willow reminded Alex that she was straight.

But it seems something has shifted in Willow’s mind, and she can’t stop thinking about how much she likes Alex.

However, after their kiss, which Irene Roberts also just happened to witness, much to Willow’s horror, Willow is feeling confused about where things go from here.

After crashing at Dean Thompson’s caravan, Willow heads to work and is mortified to find Alex there waiting for her to talk about what happened between them the night before.

But being caught off guard scares Willow and she lies, pretending that she doesn’t remember anything that happened the night before because she was too drunk.

Alex accepts this and makes a hasty exit, but once again Irene has witnessed the whole exchange and grills Willow on what is going on in her head.

Willow admits that she does remember and that she is worried that now she’s ruined everything with someone she really cares about, leading to Irene giving some sound advice to her friend.

Later Willow texts Alex and the pair meet up for a heart-to-heart, with Willow being honest about what she is thinking.

The women admit they both really want things to work between them and agree to spend more time together and get to know one another, but despite their agreement to take things slowly, it is clear there’s a spark between them.

Could they soon become Summer Bay’s hottest new couple?

