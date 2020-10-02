The Ghosts house also has a connection to Henry VIII!

The amazing house where BBC comedy Ghosts is filmed is owned by none other than University Challenge legend Bamber Gascoigne.

Ghosts season two is currently being shown on BBC1 and once again the amazing house takes centre stage as its haunted by its oddball collection of spooks.

Called Button Hall in the series, it is in reality West Horsley Park in Surrey. The 15th-century Manor House was left to ex University Challenge host Bamber by his great-aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014. At one point during its eventual history Henry VIII seized the property and the portly king enjoyed a 35-course lunch there!

To make the house look completely run down, the art department come into it before filming to add in touches to make it appear dilapidated.

Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, who plays 19th century ghost Thomas in the series, says West Horsley Park was just what they were looking for.

“We needed somewhere that has stood from Tudor times and this place seemed tailor-made,” says Matthew, who’s also know to Horrible Histories fans.

“Transforming it into different periods is gratifying. It’s exciting seeing the house in its former glory.”

This isn’t the first time the house has been used on screen. Back in 2015 the ITV drama Harry Price: Ghost Hunter, starring Rafe Spall, was partly shot there.

Bamber Gascoigne, 85, is of course best known as the original quizmaster on University Challenge. He hosted it on ITV from 1962 to 1987. The BBC then revived the series in 1994 and Jeremy Paxman has hosted it ever since.

Ghosts continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).