Spoiler alert: Find out how a £2 bet could land you a £6,100,000 Irish Lotto jackpot

Anticipation is building for the monster draw...

There’s always huge buzz around the Irish Lotto since one lucky winner in the UK claimed a £5.1 million jackpot on Lottoland.

And now you can get involved once again by placing £2* bet on the outcome of the latest £6.1 million prize!

The final time to get bets on is 7.30pm on Saturday.

As well as being able to place a £2 bet on the outcome of the £6.1 million Irish Lotto you will also get 50 free spins on Starburst!

It’s the perfect bonus to add to an entertaining week in the world of soaps this week.

The Irish Lotto is one of Lottoland’s most exciting events after 50-year-old mechanic Mr Logan scooped a breath-taking £5.1 million recently.

“I’ve had the odd little win, but I’ve never won anything like this!” Mr Logan said.

“I’ve told close family about the win, but I still feel like I am living a dream. I can’t believe a £3 pick has completely changed my life.”

Follow the link below for a chance to win this week’s £6.1 million Irish Lotto jackpot with a £2 stake.

New customer offer: Place a bet on the £6.1 million Irish Lotto jackpot and get 50 free Starburst spins now!

*Get a bet on the Irish Lotto and 50 free Starburst Spins for £2 by clicking the link above.

Promotion is available to new players only. Players must be 18 or over. Promotion is redeemable once per player. Jackpot subject to currency fluctuations. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.

Lottoland is not affiliated with the official Irish National Lottery or its operator Premier Lotteries Ireland.