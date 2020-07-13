Here's everything you need to know about Emmerdale's Moira Dingle...

Emmerdale‘s resident farmer, Moira Dingle, has been at the centre of some of the biggest storylines over the last ten years.

The character, which was introduced to Emmerdale by producer Gavin Blyth in 2009, has had her fair share of heartache and tragedy over the past decade.

Most recently she was left fighting for her life after becoming the victim of a terrifying road accident.

Here is everything you need to know about Emmerdale favourite Moira Dingle, including how old she is, and whether she will survive her hit and run…

How old is Moira Dingle?

Moira Dingle was born on 25th April, 1971, making her 49.

In real life, actress Natalie J Robb, who plays the Emmerdale farmer, was born on 3rd December 1974, making her 45.

Who is in Moira Dingle’s family?

Moira arrived in Emmerdale with the rest of the Barton family back in 2009.

The family, which moved into Butler’s Farm, consisted of Moira and her husband John Barton, and their three children, Adam, Holly and Hannah.

What are Moira Dingle’s biggest storylines?

As well as going through the heartache of losing her husband, John, after their car hit a patch of ice and fell down a ravine, Moira has lost her daughter Holly after she accidentally overdosed on drugs, and pushed Emma Barton to her death at Hotten Viadcut in 2017.

More recently Moira has reconnected with her youngest child Matty Barton, formerly Hannah, who had transitioned during his time away from the village.

Moira struggled with Matty’s transition at first, but the pair are now closer than ever.

Who has slept with Moira Dingle?

Moira’s affair with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in 2011 caused trouble in her 20 year marriage with John, but eventually the pair reconciled just shortly before he died.

In 2012 Moira had a fling with her 21 year-old farmhand Alex Moss.

The brief relationship was a bit of fun for Moira, while Alex’s feelings were serious.

After John’s death, Moira went on to marry Cain in 2014, and the pair were married for 5 years until Moira had an affair with farmhand Nate Robinson.

In a huge twist, Nate turned out to be Cain’s long-lost son, making the betrayal even harder for Cain to comprehend.

What happened to Moira Dingle?

July 2020 saw Moira Dingle hit by Jamie Tate’s speeding car as she walked home on a dark country road.

Moira’s work van had broken down earlier in the day, but after failing to get it fixed she was forced to walk back to the village when tragedy struck.

Despite Jamie driving away from the scene of the crime, unaware that it was Moira he’d hit, someone later found Moira by the side of the road and she was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Will Moira Dingle die?

While things don’t look good for Moira, there is hope that she will pull through as her estranged husband, Cain Dingle, takes vigil at her hospital bedside.

Actress Natalie told Radio Times: “Her injuries are life-threatening, apparent she has a split liver and she is in a bad way.

“You’ll see Cain realise just how much he feels for Moira when he realises he might lose her.

“I’d also be devastated if she died – just putting that out there!”

Do Cain and Moira split up?

With Cain realising that he still had feelings for Moira back during his lockdown episode with Aaron Dingle, it seems there could be hope for the couple after all.

With Moira’s accident now reminding Cain of what he would lose if she died, all we need now is for her to pull through.

Watch this space!

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.