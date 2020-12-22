How to watch All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas Special online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas Special online

The All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas Special will see major drama as James Herriot and farmer Helen struggle with their feelings for each other. Here’s how to watch the All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas Special online anywhere in the world.

The special episode of the Channel 5 favourite will open the story on Christmas Eve, with James going on some last minute calls before heading off home to see his family.

Meanwhile, Helen is due to be marrying Hugh, but she’s starting to have some doubts. For his part, James has to come to terms with the fact it looks like he’s left it too late to say how he feels about Helen.

However, when James is called out for a final visit, Helen decides to come along too. And, in a fateful twist, the pair are trapped together by the weather. Will Helen ever make it to her wedding? And will this be the moment James says how he feels?

Meanwhile, Siegfried is desperate to see Tristan’s exam results when they arrive. But Mrs Hall pleads with him not to open them in case they ruin Christmas!

How to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2020 special free online with Channel 5 in the UK

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on Tuesday 22nd December at 9pm on Channel 5. And there’s another chance to see it on Boxing Day at 7.45pm. Plus it will be available to watch on catch up service My5.

How to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2020 special online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch the festive special in America

The special isn’t available to watch yet in the US. However, in good news for American fans the series will begin on Masterpiece on Sunday January 10th, 2021.