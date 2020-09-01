How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Channel 5's adaptation of the classic vet drama...

All Creatures Great and Small is returning to our screens in September after Channel 5 have given the legendary 1970s vet drama a new look. And here’s how to watch it watch All Creatures Great and Small online from anywhere.

The series, which starts on Tuesday 1st September at 9pm, is based on the best-selling books by real life Yorkshire vet Alf Wright, who wrote under the pen-name James Herriot.

The series also includes a special Christmas episode and has been filmed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Alf Wright’s first book being published.

Actor Nicholas Ralph will be taking on the role of country vet James, stepping into the shoes of Christopher Timothy, who fans of the original series will remember played the legendary vet the first time around.

Along with Nicholas Ralph playing vet James, former Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton stars as farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson, who is set to have a romantic link with James.

Also in the cast is Mr Selfridge actor Samuel West, playing the role of Siegfried Farnon, who runs the Skeldale House veterinary practice.

Callum Woodhouse, better known as Leslie in the ITV comedy drama The Durrells, also appears. He will be playing the role of Siegfried’s younger brother, Tristan.

Meanwhile Anna Madeley, best known for her roles in Deadwater Fell and The Royal, plays the housekeeper Mrs Hall.

The storyline follows newly-qualified vet James as he leaves his home in Glasgow to start working for head vet Siegfried in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby.

Don’t miss out on the drama – here’s how to watch All Creatures Great and Small online even if you’re not in the UK.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online in the UK for free

All Creatures Great and Small is a six-part series and will start on Channel 5 on Tuesday 1st September at 9pm.

The series will then run each Tuesday evening as hour long episodes, and from the UK you will be able to catch up on missed episodes via the Channel 5 streaming service, My5.

My5 is available of a huge array of devices including mobile phones, Amazon Fire Sticks, PS4, NowTV and Roku, and of course, online at www.my5.tv.

There are six episodes of the series, meaning the series finale should air in October.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in the US

Fans of the series will be able to watch the new series in America on PBS, the British television channel from America’s Public Broadcasting Service. Sadly the series won’t be airing until 2021.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in Ireland

While there are no plans to show All Creatures Great and Small in Ireland at the moment, we will update you if that changes.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in Australia

As above, no home for All Creatures Great and Small has been announced Down Under, but watch this space.