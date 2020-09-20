Here's how to watch BBC1 drama Us, starring Tom Hollander...

New BBC One drama, Us, has been adapted by David Nicholls from his novel of the same name. Here’s how to watch Us online from anywhere.

Us, which promises to be one of the television highlights of the year, is a four-part drama starring Tom Hollander.

David Nicholls also wrote Starter For Ten and One Day, both of which were made into films.

Us will follow Douglas Petersen as he tries to fight for his marriage after his wife Connie tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him any more.

The pair go on a tour of Europe in a bid to make their relationship work, and while they’re away Douglas makes it his mission to win his wife’s love back.

Tom Hollander, known for his roles in Baptiste, The Night Manager and Rev, takes the lead as Douglas.

Luther and Shetland actress Saskia Reeves plays Connie, Douglas’s wife, while their son Albie is played by Tom Taylor.

Don’t miss out on the drama – here’s how to watch Us online even if you’re not in the UK.

How to watch Us online in the UK for free

Us will start on BBC One on September 20th at 9pm.

The series will be aired on Sunday evenings for four weeks, and you will be able to catch up on any episodes you missed on BBC iPlayer.

iPlayer is available on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, tablets, computers and smart televisions.

How to watch Us online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Us in the US

An American broadcaster is still to be announced for the series. It’s possible BBC America will screen it.

How to watch Us in Ireland



There are no plans to show Us in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch Us in Australia

As above, no home for Us has been announced Down Under.