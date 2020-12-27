Black Narcissus is an iconic tale of forbidden love and repressed desires...

Black Narcissus, BBC1’s much-anticipated new drama, promises to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule. Here’s how to watch Black Narcissus online anywhere in the world.

The three-part drama will see an all-star cast bring Rumer Godden’s famous novel of the same name to life with forbidden love and sexual repression.

Set in the 1930s the series follows the novel’s iconic tale of forbidden love and repressed desires.

Black Narcissus is a haunting love story that follows Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) and the other nuns at St Faiths.

The series, set in the Himalayas, sees the nuns travel to Nepal to set up a branch of their order in the remote palace of Mopu.

However, the abandoned palace holds dark secrets, and soon Sister Clodagh finds herself attracted to a handsome land agent called Mr Dean.

Soon repressed memories of Sister Clodagh’s past become entangled in the tragic history of the palace, and before long it seems history is doomed to repeat itself.

How to watch Black Narcissus online in the UK for free

The three-part series will air on Sunday 27th, Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th December at 9pm on BBC1.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episodes will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

How to watch Black Narcissus online from abroad



How to watch Black Narcissus in the US



The series has already started in the US, with all three episodes available on streaming channels FX and Hulu.

How to watch Black Narcissus in Australia



Sadly, here are also no plans to show the Black Narcissus series in Australia at the moment.

Black Narcissus will air on Sunday 27th, Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th December at 9pm on BBC1 – see our TV Guide for more Christmas dramas not to be missed.