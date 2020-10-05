How to watch C4’s Adult Material online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Channel 4's Adult Material...

Adult Material is a new Channel 4 drama which looks inside the mainstream porn industry. Here’s how to watch Adult Material online.

Hayley Squires plays Jolene Dollar, a normal mum of three, who is the main breadwinner of the family.

But instead of a conventional career, Jolene is one of the top porn performers in the UK.

Adult Material will delve into Jolene’s world, showing the industry from the perspective of a woman working in it her whole adult life.

Rupert Everett also stars as Jolene’s long-term friend and producer, Carroll Quinn.

Carroll has been in the business a long time and has seen the porn industry change to a multi-million-dollar proposition.

Joe Dempsie plays Rich, Jolene’s loving and dedicated long-term partner.

Julian Ovenden plays the US porn Kingpin, Tom Pain, a man from porn’s most extreme quarter.

Kerry Godliman is MP, Stella Maitland, whose life becomes intertwined with Jolene’s when they form an unlikely friendship.

Stella comes to her defence when Jolene’s career, family, and reputation are in tatters.

It should be noted the series includes strong language and scenes of an adult and sexual nature.

How to watch Adult Material online in the UK for free

Adult Material is a four-part series and starts on Channel 4 on Monday October 5th at 10pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

All four hour-long episodes of Adult Material will be on All 4 after the first episode airs, so you can catch up on any missed episodes.

How to watch Adult Material online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Adult Material in the US



Adult Material is currently unavailable in the US.

How to watch Adult Material in Ireland



There are no plans to show Adult Material in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch Adult Material in Australia



While there are no plans for Adult Material to be aired in Australia, we will update this page if it changes.