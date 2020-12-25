The Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas special promises some much needed festive cheer

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a festive special of Call the Midwife to indulge in, and thankfully this year we have got an entire 90 minute episode to enjoy. Here’s how to watch the Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special online anywhere in the world.

As always Call the Midwife festive episode promises to be a Christmas TV highlight… and this year’s Christmas special is set in December 1965.

Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to a traditional Christmas, but things don’t go to plan.

Poor Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, while Trixie is angry to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift!

Meanwhile, the circus arrives in Poplar, there’s an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane and Shelagh is involved in a deeply moving birth.

How to watch Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special online in the UK for free

The much-anticipated episode will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 7.40pm.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

How to watch Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

One of the top options currently on the market is NordVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

Not only is NordVPN straightforward and easy to use, it also has great security smarts and is reasonably priced. Plus, you can try it 100% risk-free by taking advantage of its 30-day free trial.

How to watch Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special in the US



Unfortunately there are no plans to air this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special in the US.

How to watch Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special in Australia



Sadly, here are also no plans to show the Christmas episode of Call the Midwife in Australia at the moment.

