Death in Paradise has become something of a phenomenon since it was first broadcast in 2011. Here’s how to watch Death in Paradise online anywhere in the world.

With its catchy theme tune, baffling mysteries and wonderful setting in fictional Saint Marie, Death in Paradise continues to be a huge hit to this day.

Ben Miller played the show’s original detective, Richard Poole, who worked alongside Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) and Officer Dwane Myers (Danny John-Jules).

Kris Marshall then joined from series three as the show’s leading man, DI Humphrey Goodman. He teamed up first with Camille Bordey and later Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert). Following Kris Marshall, Ardal O’Hanlon took over detective duties on Saint Marie in 2017 as DI Jack Mooney. While series nine saw Ralf Little join halfway through as DI Neville Parker. A 10th series is currently being filmed, with Ralf Little starring, and is likely to be on the BBC in 2021.

Among the show’s great support cast is Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson – the only character from the first episode still in the series.

How to watch Death in Paradise free online with BBCiPlayer in the UK

Amazingly for Death in Paradise fans all nine series are now available to stream on iPlayer (see our TV Guide for details of when the next series will be on).

How to watch Death in Paradise in America

Death in Paradise is on PBS in America.

How to watch Death in Paradise in Australia

It is shown on ABC and BBC First.

How to watch Death in Paradise in France

The show is screened on France 2.

Death in Paradise is due to return to BBC1 in 2021.