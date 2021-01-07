How to watch Death in Paradise season 10 online anywhere in the world - it's going to be a cracker!

Death in Paradise is back for a 10th season of sun, sea and lots of murders! Here’s how to watch Death in Paradise season 10 online anywhere in the world.

Death in Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary in style with lots of surprises including the return of Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole.

Now, this might come as a surprise to many as poor Richard was murdered, but the show has teased his return in the new series.

He’s not the only familiar face returning as former favourites DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and DS Camille Bordey (Sarah Martins) are also back.

Meanwhile, Ralf Little returns as the show’s main detective, DI Neville Parker. Also back are Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as JP and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Plus there’s some big name guest stars including former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Jason Manford.

How to watch Death in Paradise free online with BBC1 in the UK

Death in Paradise starts on BBC1 on Thursday January 7th at 9pm. Episodes will then be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Please note you can also catch up on seasons one to nine of Death in Paradise on BBC iPlayer. Check out our best BBC dramas article for all the best shows available to watch right now on iPlayer.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 10 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Death in Paradise in America

Death in Paradise is on PBS in America.

How to watch Death in Paradise in Australia

It is shown on ABC and BBC First.

How to watch Death in Paradise in France

The show is screened on France 2.