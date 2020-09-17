Here’s how to watch Des online anywhere in the world...

Des, starring David Tennant as real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen, has been airing on ITV – but don’t worry you can still watch it if you missed it! Here’s how to watch Des online anywhere in the world.

The Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor plays Nilsen in the three-part drama, which broke viewing figure records for the first episode. The opening episode saw a massive 5.4 million people tuning in, making Des the biggest drama debut since Sheridan Smith’s Cleaning Up in 2019.

Des tells how the gruesome crimes of Scottish-born job centre worker Nilsen, known as “Des”, were discovered in February 1983 when police arrived at his North London home, 23 Cranley Gardens, after human remains were found in the drain. Nilsen then told the police he’d murdered “15 or 16” young men.

Des follows the police investigation led by DCI Peter Jay (Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays), which eventually saw Nilsen sentenced to life in prison for six murders and two attempted murders. The drama also looks at the case through the eyes of biographer Brian Masters (The Crown’s Jason Watkins), who interviewed Nilsen for his book Killing for Company.

Talking about the research he did for Des, Tennant said: “There’s footage of Nilsen and a lot has been written about him. I also met people involved in the case and people who knew him. You don’t want to do an impression but I did spend time studying him and listening to his voice trying to think myself into that space.”

How to watch Des free online with ITV in the UK

Des has already been broadcast, but it is available on catch-up service ITV Hub. ITV Hub is a great way of catching up with your favourite ITV shows if you’ve missed them on screen.

How to watch Des online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Des in America and Canada

Des will be available on streaming service Sundance Now. However, a date has not yet been announced for its release on the service.

How to watch Des in Australia

Des is available through Australian subscription video on demand service Stan. Stan is currently offering a 30 day free trial.