How to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah online wherever you are in the world...

Harry and Meghan’s much-anticipated 90 minute chat with Oprah is the biggest interview of the year. As you definitely don’t want to miss it, here’s how to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah online anywhere in the world.

The couple, who are expecting their second child later this year, sat down with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey last month at their California home to talk about their decision to take a step back from the Royal Family.

The interview aired on US network CBS last night and it has been revealed that Meghan talks about a huge range of subjects including how being part of the Royal Family left her feeling isolated, her experiences of motherhood and how she didn’t even Google her future husband when she first met Harry.

Harry also joins the interview to share his views on moving his family to the US, and also to talk about his late mother, Diana, and his fractured relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

How to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah for free online in the UK

Oprah with Megan and Harry will air on Monday 8th March at 9pm ITV, less than 24 hours after it is aired in the US, and will last for 90 minutes. It will be also be available to stream online on the ITV player and on demand at the ITV Hub following broadcast on Monday evening.

How to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah online from abroad

