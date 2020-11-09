Here's how to watch His Dark Materials season two online anywhere in the world

His Dark Materials season 2, based on Phillip Pullman’s best-selling fantasy books, has now started on BBC1. Here’s how to watch His Dark Materials season two online anywhere in the world

The first series captured millions of viewers when it was shown last year and now it’s returned with a second series, based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in the trilogy.

The opening episode picks up where the first series left off. Explorer Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a strange new world. His brave daughter Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Pan find themselves in the strangely deserted city of Cittàgazze.

Lyra soon crosses paths with Will and reluctantly decides to team up with him. As they go through the city, they meet children who warn them about Spectres. Children aren’t harmed by Spectres, but they consume the souls of adults. Lyra and Will realise they need to find Will’s father John (Andrew Scott).

Meanwhile, Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) interrogates an imprisoned witch called Katja. Mrs Coulter is on a mission to find Lyra…

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 free online with the BBC in the UK

His Dark Materials is being shown on BBC1 on Sunday nights. While it’s also available to watch on iPlayer.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 in America

It starts on November 16th on HBO and HBO Max.

How to watch season 2 in Australia

It will be available on Foxtel from November 17th.

How to watch in Canada

A release date hasn’t been announced yet.