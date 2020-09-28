Here's how to watch Keeley Hawes' new drama, Honour, online...

New crime drama, Honour, starring Keeley Hawes, is arriving on ITV. Here is how to watch Honour online anywhere in the world.

This new factual drama will bring the real-life story of so-called honour killing of Banaz Mahmod to our screens.

Banaz was murdered in 2006, when she was just 22 years old by members of her own family, all because she fell in love with the wrong man.

The Bodyguard and Line of Duty actress, Keeley, plays Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, the real-life detective who brought Banaz’s killers to justice.

As soon as Caroline discovered that Banaz had gone to the police multiple times to report threats from her own family, she was mortified.

Speaking of her role in Honour, Keeley said: “In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

“Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

How to watch Honour online in the UK for free

Honour will start on ITV on Monday 28th September at 9pm.

You can watch the drama live online on ITV Hub, and episodes will also be available for catch up in the same place.

Honour will be aired in two parts, both being one hour episodes.

How to watch Honour online from abroad



