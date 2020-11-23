Here's how to watch I’m a Celebrity online anywhere in the world - don't miss the fun!

I’m a Celebrity is this year coming from a Welsh castle of course rather than the Australian jungle. It is bringing a whole new dynamic to the series and here’s how to watch I’m a Celebrity online anywhere in the world.

Ant and Dec are once again on presenting duties as they crown the first ever king or queen of the castle. Friday’s episode [27th November] is on at 9pm and will run to 10.20pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The ten celebrities taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2020 are Vernon Kay, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Sir Mo Farah, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Also appearing are Shane Richie, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North and Victoria Derbyshire. In the show’s dramatic opening the celebs had to abseil off a cliff in order to retreive their rusacks!

For really dedicated fans there’s a new spin off show called The Daily Drop, which replaces Extra Camp. The new show will be filmed in a virtual studio and will be available on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after each main show.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity free online with ITV in the UK

You can watch the show live of course on ITV. After it’s been broadcast it will be available on catch-up service ITV Hub. ITV Hub is a great way of catching up with your favourite ITV shows if you’ve missed them on screen. The opening twelve episodes of I’m a Celebrity are available to watch now on ITV Hub.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity in America and Canada

The series sadly isn’t available in America and Canada.

When is the I’m a Celebrity final?

Latest stories

The Chase star Anne Hegerty reveals the secrets of how the chasers are paid



The final will be shown on Friday, December 4th at 9pm, when Ant and Dec will crown the first ever King or Queen of the castle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here started on Sunday 15th November. The episode on Friday 27th November will air at 9pm. Saturday’s episode will air at the earlier time of 8.30pm. Sunday and Monday’s episodes will be at 9pm.

