It’s A Sin, the new five-part series from Russell T. Davies, has finally arrived on Channel 4. Here’s how to watch It’s A Sin online anywhere in the world.

The new drama, which follows a group of gay friends trying to navigate their way through London life in the early eighties, launched on Friday 22nd January to rave reviews.

It’s A Sin is loosely inspired by Davies’ own real-life experience as a teenager and sees three 18-year-olds, Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin, ditch their suburban family lives and move to London and rent a flat together, which they dub the ‘Pink Palace’.

But as they face a rise in homophobia and the AIDs crisis of the 1980s the friends each find themselves facing their own personal experiences as the deadly virus takes hold.

The cast includes Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris and Lydia West, while the lead role of Ritchie is played by actor and pop singer Olly Alexander.

How to watch It’s A Sin free online in the UK

It’s A Sin is currently airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Fridays, but if you can’t wait that long to watch the next instalment, all five 60-minute episodes are available on the channel’s on demand service, All4.

How to watch It’s A Sin online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch It’s A Sin in America

It’s A Sin will air in the US on HBO Max on February 18th 2021.