Here's how to watch the Doctor Foster spin off online...

Life is a spin off to the hit drama Doctor Foster, which starred Suranne Jones. Here is how you can watch Life online wherever you are in the world.

Written by Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, Life will see Victoria Hamilton reprise her role from Doctor Foster.

But, in a twist, the character she plays, Anna Baker, is now going under the name of Belle and seeking to rebuild her life after a divorce.

Sadly for Doctor Foster fans, neither Suranne Jones or Jodie Comer are reprising their roles from the hit drama which ran for two series.

Fans of the show will remember the series followed Dr Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) as she suspects her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair.

Simon was of course having an affair with Kate Parks, played by Killing Eve’s Jodie.

New BBC1 spin off, Life, which was filmed in Manchester, tells the story of the residents of a large house divided into four flats and it will follow four different stories that all intertwine.

How to watch Life online in the UK for free

Life will start on Tuesday 29th September at 9pm on BBC1 and will run in six hour-long parts.

You will be able to catch up on missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Life online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Life in the US



While you can stream Doctor Foster on Netflix in the US, unfortunately there are no plans for Life to be added to streaming sites at the moment.

How to watch Life in Ireland



There are no plans to show Life in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch Life in Australia



While there are no plans for Life to be aired in Australia, you can watch Doctor Foster on streaming site ABC iview.