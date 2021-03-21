Here's how to watch the new series of Line of Duty online wherever you are in the world...

Line of Duty series six is finally here, bringing AC-12’s finest back to our screens after a two year wait. Here’s how to watch Line of Duty series six online anywhere in the world.

The new season of Line of Duty will see Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) back for a new case, and this time they’re joined by AC-12 newcomer DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

As all Line of Duty fans know each series brings a new pivotal character, and series six will see DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, become the focus of AC-12’s investigations. DCI Davidson is the senior officer on an unsolved murder case… but what does she have to hide?

There is, of course, also the big question that everyone wants answered – who is H?

We now know – or think we know – that H is in fact four corrupt officers and not just one person. But while Ted and his team have worked out the identity of 3 members of the group, who is the fourth?

How to watch Line of Duty series six for free online in the UK

You can watch Line of Duty season six on BBC One each Sunday evening at 9pm from 21st March.

You will then be able to catch up with each episode after it has aired on BBC iPlayer.

Seasons one to five are also available to watch for free on iPlayer if you want to catch up.

How to watch Line of Duty series six online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Line of Duty series six in the US



There are currently no plans to show Line of Duty in the US.