How to watch Love Island USA online anywhere in the world

There’s great news for Love Island fans who have missed getting their fix of villa romance this summer, because Love Island USA is about to hit out screens.

While the UK series might have been cancelled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the American series has already kicked off, and it is coming to ITV2.

Instead of sunning themselves in Fiji, American Islanders will instead be looking for love in Las Vegas thanks to travel restrictions following lockdown.

But while there might not be any sun-drenched beaches in Las Vegas, the 11 singletons will be living it up in a plush villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Arielle Vandenberg will return as the show’s host, while Matthew Hoffman will narrate once again, bringing us all the acton from Las Vegas until one loved-up couple will win the $50,000 prize money.

How to watch Love Island USA online in the UK for free

Love Island USA will be launching on Monday 7th September on ITV2.

You can watch ITV2 live on the ITV Hub, where you’ll also be able to catch up with any episodes you might have missed.

How to watch Love Island USA online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Love Island USA in the US



Love Island USA has already started in the US, but you can watch on CBS or online at CBS All Access.

How to watch Love Island USA in Ireland

While there are no plans to show Love Island USA in Ireland at the moment, we will update you if that changes.

How to watch Love Island USA in Australia

If you’re hoping to watch Love Island USA Down Under then you’re in luck.

You can watch the new series on 9now where there is a new episode aired daily at 6pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You can also catch up on any episodes you might have missed in the same place.