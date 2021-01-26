How to watch Marcella season three online anywhere in the world

Here’s how to watch Marcella season 3 online anywhere in the world.

Marcella season 3 starring Anna Friel is finally here on ITV after a long wait for fans. Here’s how to watch Marcella season 3 online anywhere in the world.

The third series sees Friel once again star as Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland. Plus, there’s a great supporting cast including Amanda Burton and Hugo Speer.

Marcella is now working as an undercover detective in Belfast. After taking on a new identity, Keira, she has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family.

Asked how Marcella is coping being undercover, Friel replied: “She’s actually enjoying it a little too much! It has helped her run away from her old life and she’s found herself really enjoying who Keira is, the lifestyle, the cars.

“We just hope that she stays on the right side of the law! As far as her mental health is concerned, we dig much deeper into that this time. She’s still suffering from extreme post-traumatic stress after the revelation of what happened to her baby in series two and how she was responsible for her baby’s death.”

How to watch Marcella free online with ITV in the UK

Marcella season three starts on ITV on Tuesday 26th January at 9pm. Episodes will be available to watch also on the ITV Hub.

How to watch Marcella season 3 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Marcella in America and Australia.

The first two seasons are available on Netflix.