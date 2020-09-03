Here is everything you need to know about the new live-action Mulan movie...

Probably the biggest release for this month is the new live-action film Mulan – and this is a release with a difference.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mulan online…

When is Mulan available to watch in the UK?

Mulan is available to stream on Disney Plus in both the UK and the US on September 4th.

How can I watch Mulan on Disney Plus?



Unlike new releases like Frozen 2 and Hamilton, which are included in the usual Disney Plus subscription, you will only be able to access Mulan though Premier Access.

Disney Plus subscribers will have the chance to watch the film by purchasing Mulan via Premier Access for a one off fee of £19.99.

This additional fee will be on top of the usual monthly subscription fee of £5.99.

If you want to watch Mulan this weekend but don’t already have a Disney Plus subscription, head to the Official Disney Plus website to sign up.

Will I be renting or buying the film?

Once you have got Premier Access to Mulan, the movie is then yours to watch as many times as you like, on any platform with an active subscription, for the entire time you’re a Disney Plus subscriber.

It will also be made available via in-app purchasing on streaming services such as Apple TV, Google and Roku.

At the moment, Mulan is being released through Premier Access on Disney Plus. But Mulan will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers on 4th December at no additional cost.