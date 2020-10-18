Here’s how to watch Roadkill online anywhere in the world...

Roadkill is a big new BBC1 political thriller starring House and Night Manager actor Hugh Laurie. Here’s how to watch Roadkill online anywhere in the world.

Hugh takes centre stage as devious but deliciously charming politician Peter Laurence, a man who will stop at nothing to become Prime Minister.

But Laurence has acquired a number of enemies during his turbulent political career. Plus his private life is in pieces, can he outwit his foes to reach the top?

“The story is in some regards about the price he is prepared to pay to get to the top position and the price that he forces everyone else to pay, principally his family, but also those who pledge their loyalty to him,” says Hugh.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory plays the Prime Minister, who must try and keep Laurence’s ambitions in check.

Penned by Collateral writer Sir David Hare, Roadkill promises to be a brilliant watch.

How to watch Roadkill free online with the BBC in the UK

Roadkill will start on BBC1 on Sunday 18th October at 9pm. It can also from that time then by viewed on iPlayer.

How to watch Roadkill online from abroad

How to watch Roadkill in America

It will premiere on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday, November 1.

How to watch Roadkill in Australia

Roadkill isn’t currently being shown in Australia.

How to watch Roadkill in Ireland

Roadkill isn’t currently being shown in Ireland.