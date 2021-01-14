Here's how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two online anywhere in the world

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for a second series with a whole new set of queens battling it out to be crowned the winner. Here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two online anywhere in the world.

The line-up this year includes 26-year-old Tayce from Newport, 21-year-old Ellie Diamond from Dundee, 34-year-old Veronica Green from Rochdale and 26-year-old Cherry Valentine from Darlington. They will all hope to follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion, The Vivienne.

The judging panel once again features RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton will be taking it in turns to be on the panel. Also each week there’s a celebrity guest judge! These include this year model Elizabeth Hurley and hugely popular actress Sheridan Smith. Plus Dawn French, recently seen in The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown, will also be a celebrity guest judge.

There’s also coaches – who aren’t official judges – like EastEnders favourite Natalie Cassidy and TV personality Gemma Collins. All in all the series will be a lot of fun!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two online with the BBC in the UK for free

The first episode will be made available on BBC iPlayer from Thursday 14th January 2021 at 7pm. After that further episodes will be made available every week on iPlayer. Check out our best BBC dramas to watch right now guide.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 online from abroad



How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in America and Australia

It will be available on WOW Presents Plus.

For more great TV shows to watch check out our TV guide.