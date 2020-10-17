How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch this year's Strictly Come Dancing online...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is finally here with 12 brand new celebrities ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime. Here is how you can watch Strictly Come Dancing online wherever you are in the world.

If there is one thing that 2020 needs it is a bit of Strictly glitz and glamour on a Saturday night.

This year EastEnders star Maisie Smith is favourite to win the glitter ball trophy… but with the dancing competition only just beginning, anything can happen.

Joining Maisie on the dance floor is actress Caroline Quentin, singer Max George, former NFL star Jason Bell, former boxer Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, comedian Bill Bailey, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, popstar HRVY, and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

This year’s Strictly run will be shorter as a result of social distancing rules and regulations, and that’s not the only change.

Not only will we not get Halloween Week this year, the celebs and their partners also won’t be heading to Blackpool to dance at the iconic venue.

However, the good news is there will be Musicals Week and a Movie Week, which are highlights of the series.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are returning for the new series, as are judges Craig revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Bruno Tonioli will be joining via video link up due to current travel restrictions.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online in the UK for free

Strictly’s launch show will air on BBC1 on Saturday 17th October, with the first live show in the studio the following week on Saturday 24th.

You will be able to catch up on missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing in the US



There are no plans to show the new series of Strictly Come Dancing in America.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing in Ireland



Sadly, there are currently no plans to show Strictly Come Dancing in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing in Australia



While you can’t wait Strictly Come Dancing 2020 in Australia, we will update you if that changes.