Here's how to watch the Europa League Final between Sevilla and Inter Milan for free

Fans can watch the Europa League Final between Sevilla and Inter Milan for free by going to BT Sport’s YouTube channel and other methods.

The broadcaster is also making the Champion’s League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Sunday available for free on its BT Sport’s YouTube channel (see Today’s Football on TV for all the games today and coming soon).

Inter Milan have won the competition three times before, while Sevilla have won it five times. This is the first time the teams will clash in the final. Inter Milan are the favourites to win, but given Sevilla’s record in the tournament it would be very foolish to write them off.

How to watch the Europa League Final 2020 for free – all the methods

Visit BT Sport’s YouTube channel is one route. The game between Sevilla and Inter Milan is also available to live stream on the BT Sport app, for small and large screen devices, on BTSport.com (at btsport.com/final), and for free on Virgin TV. Please remember that if you’re trying to watch it on a BT TV or Sky set-top box, you will need to have a BT Sport subscription.

Virgin Media set-top boxes will show the game for free. The BT Sport app will show the game for free on on the following large-screen platforms/devices and games consoles: Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), Apple TV 4K, Playstation 4, Chromecast Ultra and Xbox One (X and S).

What channel is the Europa League 2020 Final on?

BT Sport 1 will begin its coverage at 7pm, with kick off at 8pm.

You can get the Champions League Final for free as well!

Yep, there’s more good news for footy fans as Sunday’s Champions League Final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich will also be available to watch for free.

Don’t miss Sevilla and Inter Milan in the Europa League 2020 final kicking off at 8pm on Friday 21st August.