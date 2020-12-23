How to watch the Ghosts Christmas special online

The Ghosts Christmas special is a festive edition of the much loved comedy starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Here’s how to watch the Ghosts Christmas special online anywhere in the world.

Mike is very nervous this Christmas – his family is coming over for the first time and of course Button House is packed full of naughty ghosts!

Mike is hoping that his parents have a nice peaceful time, but that’s not going to happen with Lady Button and co ready to cause mischief.

“Usually Mike’s never flustered but he’s rushing around to prove he’s the man of the mansion – well, the living man! But he reverts to the position he’s always had in the family and his sisters call him The Incredible Sulk! It’s important seeing a black family on screen at Christmas in a mainstream show, so I’m excited,” explains Kiell, who plays Mike.

Meanwhile, Alison is determined to make sure that being dead doesn’t stop the ghosts having a good Christmas. But, it’s an emotional time for Julian as he has to confront his past when he delves into memories of his former life.

The 30-minute special promises laughs aplenty and is one not to miss this Christmas. It also stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. Plus the cast includes Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix.

How to watch the Ghosts Christmas special online in the UK for free

The one-off special airs on Wednesday 23rd December at 8.30pm on BBC1. You can watch online via BBC iPlayer. Series one and two are also available to watch now on iPlayer.

How to watch the Ghosts Christmas special online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

One of the top options currently on the market is NordVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

Not only is NordVPN straightforward and easy to use, it also has great security smarts and is reasonably priced. Plus, you can try it 100% risk-free by taking advantage of its 30-day free trial.

How to watch it in Australia

You can see Ghosts series two on ABC iview. The Christmas episode isn’t available yet.

How to watch the Ghosts festive episode in America

It sadly isn’t on in America.