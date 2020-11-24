Here's how to watch The Great British Bake Off online wherever you are...

The Great British Bake Off has brought fans some much-needed joy over the last two months, but the end of the series is here and it’s time to find out who will be crowned the winner of 2020. Here’s how to watch The Great British Bake Off final online anywhere in the world.

This year’s Bake Off has been packed full of showstoppers, technical challenges and the most beautiful baking creations you’ll ever see… as well as some token baking disasters, of course.

But judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have whittled the 12 bakers down to just three finalists, and tonight will see Peter Sawkins, Dave Friday and Laura Adlington all fighting it out to be the top baker.

It will be up to presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding to announce the winner of series 11… but who will it be?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off final online in the UK for free

You can watch The Great British Bake Off final tonight (Tuesday 24th November) at 8pm on Channel 4.

If you miss tonight’s final, then you can catch up by heading to 4OD.

You will also be able to catch up on the entire series of The Great British Bake Off 2020, so you don’t have to miss a thing.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off final online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the US



US fans of The Great British Baking Show – as it is known in the US – can tune in for the new series on US Netflix.

The streaming channel started showing the 2020 series on 25th September – just three days after it first aired in the UK.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in Ireland



There are currently no plans to show The Great British Bake Off in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in Australia



You can watch the first four seasons of The Great British Bake Off with a subscription to Foxtel Now.

There are currently no plans to add series 11 of the baking show to the streaming channel.

Who won Great British Bake Off 2019?

David Atherton, an international health advisor, was crowned the 2019 champion.

Atherton wasn’t the favourite going into the final, but his showstopper called Peachy PicNik proved a winner.

You can tune into The Great British Bake Off final tonight at 8pm on Channel 4 – see our TV Guide for listings.