The Great British Bake Off has beaten the odds and is back on our screens for a brand new series. Here’s how to watch The Great British Bake Off online anywhere in the world.

Socially distanced filming isn’t the only change for the 2020 helping of our favourite baking show, because there is a new face joining the gang as Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig.

Little Britain star, Matt, will be joining Noel Fielding to present the show, while hard-to-please judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to cast their critical eyes over the Victoria sponges.

Amazingly, the eleventh series of The Great British Bake Off managed to kick off filming despite lockdown restrictions.

And while there might be a few changes, we will still see the same baking dramas and delights in the infamous white tent.

The 12 new contestants hoping to avoid any soggy bottoms are armoured guard Dave, accountants Makbul and Hermine, sculptor Marc and digital manager Laura.

Also joining them in the tent is project manager Mark, retirement living team manager Linda, student Peter, radiographer Loreia, music teacher Rowan, pantomime producer Lottie and pharmacy dispenser, Sura.

Don’t miss out on the baking delights – here’s how to watch The Great British Bake Off online even if you’re not in the UK.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online in the UK for free

The Great British Bake Off will start on Channel 4 on Tuesday 22nd September at 8pm.

The series will also be aired on 4OD where you will also be able to catch up on any episodes you might have missed.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the US



It has been announced that US fans of The Great British Baking Show – as it is known in the US – will be able to tune in for the new series on US Netflix.

The streaming channel will start showing the 2020 series on 25th September – just three days after it is first aired in the UK.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in Ireland



There are currently no plans to show The Great British Bake Off in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in Australia



You can watch the first four seasons of The Great British Bake Off with a subscription to Foxtel Now.

There are currently no plans to add series 11 of the baking show to the streaming channel.