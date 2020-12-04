Here's how to watch I'm A Celebrity 2020 final online wherever you are...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has brought fans some much-needed joy over the last three weeks, but the end of the series is here and it’s time to find out who will be crowned the first king or queen of the castle. Here’s how to watch the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final online anywhere in the world.

While this year’s series might have looked a little different to usual, there has been something very special about the 2020 offering of I’m A Celebrity.

Fans have loved watching the 12 campmates go through their highs and lows of life in the Welsh castle, and now there are just three finalists left.

But will Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay or Jordan North be crowned the winner of 2020’s I’m A Celebrity?

How to watch I’m A Celebrity 2020 final online in the UK for free

The much-anticipated final of this year’s I’m A Celebrity will air on Friday 4th December on ITV at 9pm.

You can watch online via the ITV Hub, and the episode will also be available in the same place if you need to catch up at a later date.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity 2020 final online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final in the US



I’m A Celebrity is currently unavailable in the US as the show is a UK exclusive.

How to watch the final in Ireland



There are currently no plans to show the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final in Ireland at the moment.

How to watch the final in Australia



There are also no plans to show the live final in Australia, either.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Last year’s series, back in the Australian jungle (remember that place?!), was EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

You can tune into the I'm A Celebrity 2020 final at 9pm on ITV