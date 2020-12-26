Here's how to watch The Masked Singer online wherever you are...

The Masked Singer series 2 is finally here, and we can’t wait to get guessing and find out which celebrities are hiding behind those crazy costumes. Here’s how to watch The Masked Singer series 2 online anywhere in the world.

Series one of The Masked Singer proved itself to be TV’s craziest guessing game when it aired earlier this year, and now The Masked Singer is back and promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.

Panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are all back for the new series, but with Ken Jeong unable to them due to Covid travel restrictions, they are now joined by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Last year saw costumes like Duck, Fox, Daisy, Queen Bee, Octopus and Unicorn take to the stage, and this series will see even more outrageous costumes on the show.

The first episode of series 2 will have the panellists trying to guess which famous faces are behind the masks of Alien, Badger, Robin, Swan, Dragon and Sausage.

The second episode will feature Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bushbaby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse.

How to watch The Masked Singer series 2 online in the UK for free

The much-anticipated return of The Masked Singer will air on Boxing Day on ITV at 7pm.

You can watch online via the ITV Hub, and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

How to watch The Masked Singer online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch The Masked Singer in the US



While the US version of The Masked Singer has a huge following in America, sadly the UK version of the show is only available to watch here.

How to watch series 2 of The Masked Singer in Australia



There is also an Australian version of The Masked Singer, however there are also no plans to show The Masked Singer UK in Australia at the moment.

Who won the first series of The Masked Singer?



Earlier this year we saw the likes of Fox, Octopus, Hedgehog and Monster battle it out to be crowned the winner of the first series, but in the end it was Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts dressed as Queen Bee, who won the show.

You can watch The Masked Singer on Boxing Day at 7pm on ITV- see our TV Guide for listings.