Here’s how to watch The Masked Singer UK final online anywhere in the world.

The Masked Singer final is here at last, and tonight we will find out who is behind the costumes of the three finalists… Sausage, Robin and Badger. Here’s how to watch The Masked Singer UK final online anywhere in the world.

Over the last few months we have seen some huge names from the celebrity world be unmasked, from Spice Girl Mel B as Seahorse, to Sir Lenny Henry as Blob.

But now it is time to see which of the final three will take home The Masked Singer crown for 2021.

Which celebrities are hiding in Sausage, Robin and Badger?

Fans have been convinced that Stacey Soloman is behind the brilliant Sausage costume since the start of the show.

But some strange happenings on Sheridan Smith’s Wikipedia page has left eagle-eyed fans suspicious that she could be Sausage instead.

Robin has impressed the panel with his amazing voice, but his moves have also attracted plenty of attention.

Fans are convinced that it could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold hiding behind the Robin costume, but Westlife star Nicky Byrne has also mentioned and so has Olly Murs.

Badger fans thought that perhaps Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard could be hiding in the fury costume, but now they have turned their attention to Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay.

For the final time this series the panel will try and correctly guess the names of the celebrities hiding in the costumes.

But this week Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be joined by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who won the last series after being unmasked as Queen Bee.

How to watch The Masked Singer UK final free online in the UK

The Masked Singer UK final will air on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 13 February. You can catch up with the final at any time after it has aired on ITV Hub.

How to watch The Masked Singer UK final online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch The Masked Singer UK final in America

While the US version of The Masked Singer has a huge following in America, sadly the UK version of the show is only available to watch here.