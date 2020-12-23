Catch up with Julia and her friends as they battle their way through the festive season...

The Motherland Christmas special 2020 is finally here in all its hilarious festive glory… and as always it promises to be a Christmas TV highlight. Here’s how to watch the Motherland Christmas special online anywhere in the world.

While Christmas is a time for relaxing and putting your feet up in front of the TV… that couldn’t be further from reality for Julia in this seasonal offering of the hilarious parenting comedy.

Fed up with waiting on her annoying in-laws hand and foot, Julia sneaks out to a Christmas Eve party, hosted by the obnoxious Amanda.

But once there, the rules and organised fun prevent Julia, Kevin and Liz from letting their hair down… although super-cool Meg doesn’t seem to have too much trouble in that department!

The Motherland Christmas special is a brilliant chance to switch off from the world for half an hour and have a good laugh – make sure you don’t miss it.

How to watch the Motherland 2020 Christmas Special online in the UK for free

The much-anticipated episode will air on BBC2 on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

How to watch the Motherland 2020 Christmas Special online from abroad



How to watch the Motherland 2020 Christmas Special in the US



Unfortunately there are no plans to air this year’s Mothership Christmas special in the US.

How to watch the Motherland 2020 Christmas Special in Australia



Sadly, here are also no plans to show the Christmas episode of Mothership in Australia at the moment.

