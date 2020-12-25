Here's how to watch the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special online wherever you are...

Mrs Brown is back for a typically chaotic festive and New Year editions of the comedy favourite. Here’s how to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2020 online anywhere in the world.

In what promises to be a Christmas TV highlight, this year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys festive specials will see Agnes up to her usual tricks – but this time life after lockdown provides the backdrop for the laughs.

In the first episode on Christmas Day Agnes is busy trying to win a competition to perform an alternative Queen’s Speech. Meanwhile, a flasher called Knickie, Knackle Dickie is on the loose.

On New Year’s Day The Brown family continue their struggles with lockdown, with Winnie having trouble sleeping. Agnes though is more worried about Cathy who has a big birthday on her mind, and Winnie’s woes though continue when she’s burgled.

How to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2020 online in the UK for free

The much-anticipated return of Mrs Brown’s Boys for the festive season will be aired on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

You can catch ‘Mammy of The People’ on Christmas Day at 10pm on BBC1.

The story then concludes on New year’s Day at 10pm on BBC One in an episode called ‘Mammy’s Memories’.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

How to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2020 online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

One of the top options currently on the market is NordVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

Not only is NordVPN straightforward and easy to use, it also has great security smarts and is reasonably priced. Plus, you can try it 100% risk-free by taking advantage of its 30-day free trial.

How to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special in the US



Sadly the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas double bill won’t be aired in the US.

How to watch the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special in Australia



There are currently no plans to air the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special in Australia.

The Mrs Brown Christmas specials will be shown on BBC1 on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at 10pm – see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy.