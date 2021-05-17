Here's how to watch The Pact online wherever you are in the world...

The Pact is a brand new thriller coming to BBC1 which promises to be another huge hit that will have you on the edge of your sofa. Here’s how to watch The Pact online anywhere in the world.

The Pact follows a group of friends who all work together at a brewery, but as well as being a close-knit gang, they also all share one thing in common – working with a boss-from-hell called Jack, played by Aneurin Barnard.

However things take a sinister turn for the group when a drunken prank goes horribly wrong after an office party, resulting in their arrogant boss winding up dead in the middle of some woods.

Soon the group of women find themselves covering dark secrets, while their personal lives are dug up by the police. Meanwhile, Jack’s father, Arwel, played by Ray Donovan star Eddie Marsan, returns to the brewery following his son’s death, and soon a horrific family legacy is unraveled.

The crime thriller boasts a whole host of familiar faces in the cast, including Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser taking centre stage as Anna, alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh as Nancy (Broadchurch, Coronation Street) and Abbie Hern as Tish (The Twilight Zone)

There is also a host of established Welsh talent including Eiry Thomas (Keeping Faith), Heledd Gwynn (Ordinary Lies), Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone), Aled ap Steffan (Gangs Of London), Jason Hughes (Midsomer Murders) and Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown), and Rakie Ayola (Grace).

How to watch The Pact for free online in the UK

The Pact is a 6-part drama which starts on BBC1 on Monday 17th May, with episode two airing on Tuesday 18th May. The series will then air every Monday and Tuesday evening for the following two weeks.

All episodes of The Pact will be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.

How to watch The Pact online from abroad

How to watch The Pact in the US



There are currently no plans to air The Pact in the US.