The Sister is a new psychological thriller on ITV starring Russell Tovey. Here’s how to watch The Sister online anywhere in the world.

The four-part series is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and is based on his own 2009 novel Burial. Russell stars as radio producer Nathan, who was involved in the death of a young woman along with paranormal expert Bob.

In a big twist Nathan is now married to the dead woman’s sister! Nathan seems to have the perfect life, but everything changes when Bob (played by Doctor Foster actor Bertie Carvel) turns up on his doorstep.

Bob wants them to move the body – what will Nathan do? And is his cosy world about to come crashing down?

Talking about The Sister, Flesh and Blood actor Russell says: “It’s the hardest job I’ve done. Every scene is a panic attack or anxiety or screaming or crying.”

How to watch The Sister free online with ITV in the UK

The Sister starts on Monday 26th October at 9pm and will then be available on catch-up service ITV Hub. ITV Hub is a great way of catching up with your favourite ITV shows if you’ve missed them on screen.

How to watch The Sister online from abroad

How to watch The Sister in America

The Sister is coming to Hulu.

How to watch The Sister in Australia

The thriller isn’t currently being shown in Australia.