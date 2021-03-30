The Syndicate is back for a new series after six years away from our screens… here’s how to watch The Syndicate Season 4 online anywhere in the world.

Each season of The Syndicate follows a new story, and so far we’ve seen characters based in a Leeds supermarket, a public hospital in Bradford, and even a crumbly stately home near Scarborough.

But in series 4 we’ll be following a group of kennel workers who discover their jobs are at risk before learning they’ve won the lottery.

But there is something shifty going on when a newsagent called Frank tells them they won £500… only for the group to later suspect they have actually won the £27million jackpot.

However, there is just one problem… Frank is nowhere to be found and neither is their cash. Can they track him down?

There’s a great cast lined up led by Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey, with former Coronation Street favourite, Kym Marsh, and former Emmerdale star Emily Head also appearing.

This will also be YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg’s first television role.

How to watch The Syndicate for free online in the UK

The Syndicate series four starts on BBC One on Tuesday 30th March at 9pm.

The six-part series will then air on Tuesdays each week at the same time.

You can catch up on missed episodes on BBC iPlayer once the first episode has aired.

How to watch The Syndicate online from abroad



