Here's how to watch the UEFA Champions League Final 2020 for free on Sunday evening

Fans can watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for free by going to BT Sport’s YouTube channel and other methods.

The final, which takes place in Lisbon in Portugal, promises to be a mouth-watering clash between two of Europe’s giants (see Today’s Football on TV for all the games today and coming soon).

The bookies can barely split the two teams and it promises to be a tense and very close affair.

And the good news is that you don’t have to splash out hard cash to watch it!

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Final 2020 for free

One method is to go to BT Sport’s YouTube channel. The game between PSG and Bayern Munich is also available to live stream on the BT Sport app, for small and large screen devices, on BTSport.com (at btsport.com/final), and for free on Virgin TV. Please note that if you’re trying to watch it on a BT TV or Sky set-top box, you will need to have a BT Sport subscription.

Virgin Media set-top boxes will show the game for free. The BT Sport app will show the games for free on on the following large-screen platforms/devices and games consoles: Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), Apple TV 4K, Playstation 4, Chromecast Ultra and Xbox One (X and S).

What channel is the UEFA Champions League Final 2020 on?

BT Sport 1 will begin its coverage at 7pm.

What time does the game kick off?

8pm kick off.

Don’t miss the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Sunday 23rd August (see our TV Guide for more sport to enjoy).