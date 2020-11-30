Here's how to watch The Undoing series finale online wherever you are...

The Undoing series finale is here and fans will finally discover who really killed Elena. Here’s how to watch The Undoing series finale online anywhere in the world.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s bestseller You Should Have Known, the six-part miniseries has had viewers hooked since it started in October.

Fans of the show will know that Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) appears to have the perfect life with her child oncologist husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant).

Grace has a good job as a therapist and has a talented son in 12-year-old Henry. However everything changes when a gruesome murder takes place.

After five episodes packed with twists and turns, we’re closer than ever to getting all the answers we’ve been looking for.

In episode five last week, Johnathan’s own mother claimed he is a sociopath, revealing more dark secrets from his past.

Grace was stunned to discover he was responsible for his sister’s death, something else to deal with along with the fact he is currently on trail for the murder of his lover.

But did Johnathan kill Elena? Or was it his son, Henry, who has got blood on his hands?

At the end of episode five Grace was stunned to find a sculpting hammer hidden in Henry’s violin case – but is it the same one used to kill Elena?

How to watch The Undoing series finale in the UK



The final instalment of The Undoing, called The Bloody Truth, will be shown tonight (Monday 30th November) on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

How to watch The Undoing series finale online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch The Undoing series finale in the US



The final episode of the series has already aired in the US on HBO.

How to watch The Undoing series finale in Ireland



There are currently no plans to show The Undoing series finale in Ireland at the moment.

You can tune into The Undoing series finale tonight on Sky Atlantic at 9pm – see our TV Guide for listings.