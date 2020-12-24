How to watch the Worzel Gummidge Christmas special online from anywhere in the world

How to watch the Worzel Gummidge Christmas special online - it's being shown on BBC1 on Christmas Eve

The Worzel Gummidge Christmas special is one for all the family to enjoy. Here’s how to watch the Worzel Gummidge Christmas special online anywhere in the world.

The festive episode boasts an all star cast including writer, director and star Mazkenzie Crook, who plays Worzel. Other top names include Harry Potter’s Shirley Henderson as Saucy Nancy and Vanessa Redgrave as Peg.

Mackenzie explains the story: “It’s the Saucy Nancy story which is one of the original books. I haven’t stuck very closely to the book but she’s an old ship’s figurehead and an old friend of Worzel’s. In my story Worzel, together with the kids, find her languishing in a salvage yard.

“They decide to buy her and return her to the seaside. It’s a really simple road trip story. Worzel and Saucy Nancy, of course, can’t be seen by other humans so it’s about the mischief and adventures that befall them as they try to make the journey. It’s a change of scenery and a day away from Scatterbrook Farm.”

How to watch the Worzel Gummidge Christmas special online in the UK for free

The one-off special airs on Christmas Eve at 5.55pm on BBC1. You can watch online via BBC iPlayer. Old episodes are also available to watch now on iPlayer.

How to watch the Worzel Gummidge online in America



Sadly it isn’t being shown in America.