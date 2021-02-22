How to watch Unforgotten season 4 online anywhere in the world - it's going to be a cracker!

Unforgotten is returning for a fourth run with Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar back as DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunil “Sunny” Khan. Here’s how to watch Unforgotten Season 4 online anywhere in the world.

The pair are embroiled in a new case when a dismembered body is found in a scrap metal yard. Disturbingly, they believe the body has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years. They identify the victim, Matthew Walsh, by a distinctive football tattoo he had.

Mysteriously, they find a drink driving conviction on the same night their victim went missing. There were four passengers in the car at the time…

Teasing the story, Sanjeev says: “In the upcoming series Sunny is back with the team, investigating another strange appearance of body parts, as we have begun with every series. What is different about this series is that the investigation leads them much closer to home and it effects the way they investigate this case because the ramifications are much bigger.”

“Sunny is also moving in with his girlfriend this series and is trying to find that stability in his home life. His home life has been quite chaotic as he put all of the organisation and care into his work life and very little into his personal life and we see him attempting to redress that imbalance this series. This time around there are elements within the story, which certainly were more emotionally challenging, for me, in a way they hadn’t been in previous series.”

How to watch Unforgotten free online with ITV in the UK

Unforgotten starts on ITV on Monday February 22 at 9pm. You can also watch it via the ITV Hub.

How to watch Unforgotten season 4 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch Unforgotten in the US

Unfogotten season 4 will be shown on PBS in America.