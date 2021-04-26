How to watch Viewpoint online wherever you are in the world...

Viewpoint is the new five-part crime thriller on ITV which promises to have us hooked from the very first episode. Here’s how to watch Viewpoint online anywhere in the world.

Noel Clarke stars as DI Martin Young as he carries out surveillance of the prime suspect in a missing persons case from a neighbouring flat in Manchester.

The flat belongs to lonely single mum Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach, whose windows offer a panoramic view of Westbury Square.

More importantly, Zoe’s flat provides a direct line of vision to the home of missing primary school teacher Gemma Hillman (played by Amy Wren) – the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan.

But will Martin’s surveillance unearth what they need to track Gemma down?

Viewpoint has a feel of Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window about it and promises to be the next talked-about crime drama.

How to watch Viewpoint for free online in the UK

You can watch Viewpoint on ITV on Monday 26th April at 9pm. The crime thriller then continues each evening this week at the same time.

You will also be able to catch up with each episode after it has aired on ITV Hub.

How to watch Viewpoint in the US



There are currently no plans to showViewpoint in the US.