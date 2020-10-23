HRVY has become a singing sensation since signing his first record deal, and now he is about to take on the challenge of a lifetime on Strictly Come Dancing...

HRVY has gone from singing in his bedroom to being a global star since signing his first record deal when he was just 15 years old.

The ‘Good Vibes’ singer has millions of followers on social media and has a huge fan base wherever he is in the world.

But recently he has become a household name thanks to his bid to win the glitter ball trophy with professional partner Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Most fans of the singer might know that:

He’s had more than 20 million streams on his YouTube channel

He regularly collaborates with other artists, most recently South Korean boy band NCT Dream

But what else do we know about HRVY? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. He’s been singing since he was 5

HRVY has always loved singing and started performing when he was very young. His first single, Thank You, was released in 2013, and in 2014 he went from singing in his kitchen to being on stage in a stadium while supporting Jessie J and Little Mix on tour. After signing with record label Virgin EMI in 2017 he has gone on to have hits like Holiday, Phobia, Personal and Good Vibes, he has two sell-out UK and European tours and is releasing his first album ‘Can Anybody Hear Me’ later this year.

2. He changed his name when he became famous

HRVY’s full name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell and he took the vowels out and changed the remaining letters to capitals to make a stage name. HRVY first decided that he wanted to be a musician when he realised he wasn’t very good at sport! “All my mates were playing football and I wouldn’t play to save my life,” he told GQ. “I was trying to find something I loved doing and realised that music was the thing that I loved.”

3. He used to be a CBBC presenter

Before becoming a pop star, HRVY presented Friday Download on CBBC between 2014 and 2015. In February 2020 he also appeared in CBBC singing show Got What It Takes? when the contestants were learning his song ‘Personal’ for that week’s sing off.

4. He’s a chocoholic

If you want to know the way to HRVY’s heart, all you need is chocolate. “I love chocolate, it is my favourite thing on earth. I eat it when I’m sad, I eat it when I’m happy and my most favourite is orange chocolate,” he once said on a YouTube video by Cntrl+Alt+Delete.

5. He’s a massive fan of Christmas

HRVY has admitted that he loves spending time with his parents Nicky and Leigh, and his two brothers, Ollie and Elliot – especially at Christmas. “I love Christmas. Mainly because I get to see my family and I don’t get to see them much because I’m travelling the world,” he told Cntrl+Alt+Delete.

6. He’s got a famous manager

HRVY started his career singing song covers on YouTube, and was discovered by Blair Dreelan, who was once the lead singer of 90s boyband, East 17. Blair is now HRVY’s manager and no doubt has been passing on his first-hand knowledge about what it is like to be successful on the music scene.

7. He’s an internet sensation

Not only does HRVY have 2.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel but he also has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 602.5k on Twitter. He has a very loyal fan base and gets recognised wherever he is in the world.

HRVY’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the singer…

How old is he?

HRVY’s age is 21, he was born on 28 January 1999.

Is he in a relationship?

He recently revealed he is single.

Where was he born?

HRVY was born in Kent.

How tall is he?

HRVY is 1.73 metres tall.

Twitter: @HRVY

Instagram: @hrvy

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

