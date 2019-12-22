HUGE CHANGES are heading for Home and Away when it returns next month – and here’s why

There are some new faces heading to Summer Bay as the Parata family join Home and Away...

There is a new era of Home and Away heading to our screens as a brand new family arrive in Summer Bay in early 2020… and as always with any newcomers, they’re set to cause a stir with their arrival.

Home and Away might be on a festive break both here in the UK and also in Australia, but the soap is set to return bigger and better than ever in the New Year with a new family added to the mix.

The Parata family are heading to Summer Bay for a fresh start, but what, or whom, are they running away from? Are they set to bring trouble to the Bay? Or are they just looking for a new place to put down roots?

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

It has been hinted that they’re hoping people will treat them differently in Summer Bay, but why are they so keen to bury their past and look to the future?

Actor Rob Kipa-Williams, who joins the Bay as Ari Parata, has revealed: “We feel so honoured to join the Home and Away family. From extremely talented cast and crew to our incredible locations, Summer Bay is the place to be. We can’t wait for our UK fans to meet the Paratas in 2020.”

But while we might have to wait until January to find out more about the new family, there is plenty of storylines that we already know about…

Insiders at Channel 5 have hinted there is drama coming from all directions as the soap returns on January 6th: “From Alf’s burgeoning relationship with Martha, to Leah’s shock disappearance, Ziggy and Dean’s relationship woes, and Willow and Alex’s blossoming love affair, it’s all happening.

“There is also Ben and Maggie’s struggles, a major turning point for Marilyn and John, and a fear for Tori’s life. Plus Robbo’s explosive confrontation with his family’s killer.

“And there is the brand new family waiting in the wings… the upcoming season has it all!”

Home and Away is back on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5