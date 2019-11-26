Hugh Grant and his Bridget Jones rival Colin Firth in new BBC documentary about Hugh’s career

Hugh's Daniel Cleaver and Colin's Mr Darcy famously came to blows in the Bridget Jones films!

Hugh Grant will reveal the secrets of his enormous screen success in a new BBC2 documentary which will feature interviews with among others Colin Firth, who he memorably locked horns with in the Bridget Jones films.

The hour-long documentary, titled Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, will see the hugely popular star take a fond look back at his glittering career and also promises to “delve into the archives”.

And Bridget Jones fans will be thrilled to hear that it will also feature an interview with Firth, chatting no doubt about the memorable screen partnership he struck up with Hugh as they jousted for the affections of Bridget in the comedy films.

Hugh, of course, played the devilish Daniel Cleaver in the Bridget Jones movies, with Firth starring as the uptight Mark Darcy.

The hugely popular actor will give an in-depth interview, talking about how he won his breakthrough role as Charles in Four Weddings And A Funeral, for which he won a Bafta in 1995, and how his career then took off.

Among his box office hits has been Love Actually, Notting Hill, About A Boy and Paddington 2. Hugh, 59, also won critical acclaim recently for his star performance as notorious politician Jeremy Thorpe in BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

Andie MacDowell, who starred opposite Hugh Grant in Four Weddings, also talks about acting with Hugh.

Other stars to give their thoughts and memories of working with the Hollywood actor include Four Weddings writer Richard Curtis, Nicholas Hoult, who appeared alongside Hugh in About A Boy, and Sandra Bullock, who starred opposite him in the film Two Weeks Notice.

Hugh Grant – A Life on Screen is part of BBC2’s festive line-up.

Main picture of Hugh Grant: WireImage