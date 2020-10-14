I Can See Your Voice is coming to BBC1...

I Can See Your Voice is a new reality singing competition coming to BBC1 which is set to rival ITV’s The Masked Singer.

The show is described as a mystery music guessing game that promises to take the gameshow genre to a whole new level.

With famous faces on the panel and a popstar joining in the fun each week, I Can See Your Voice is set to become your new Saturday night addiction.

I Can See Your Voice release date – when is it on?



The reality competition will be on BBC1 in 2021. The Beeb has yet to announce an exact start date.

What is the show about?

The show, which has been adapted from a South Korean format, will see contestants attempting to guess whether a group of mystery performers can sing or not.

The contestants will be given clues about the singers on stage as they lip-sync and bluff their way through songs… and a panel of celebrity helpers will be on hand to give their expert opinion.

But in the end it is up to the contestants to guess if the performers can sing or not – all without ever hearing them sing a note.

After a series of clues, the players will whittle down the group of singers until one one remains.

At the end of the competition, the last singer standing will then perform a duet with a famous popstar, which will reveal if the singer can hold a tune or not.

If the contestants have correctly found a good singer, then they take home the prize money.

However, if they are wrong and the singer is tone deaf, then the singer gets their hand on the cash instead.

The show has already become a huge hit in America, with The Masked Singer judge Ken Jong presenting the series.

Who is on the celebrity panel?

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, comedian and presenter Jimmy Carr, and This Morning favourite Alison Hammond will all be on the panel.

The panel will also be joined by a different popstar each week, this musical superstar will also sing with the last remaining singer at the end of the show.

The famous trio will be on hand to help contestants guess whether the singers on stage can hold a note or not.

Speaking of her new role on the BBC show, Amanda said: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

“With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent, so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

This Morning star Alison agreed: “I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part.

“I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to sort who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize.”

Jimmy Carr added: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”

Who is hosing the show?

Paddy McGuinness, better known for Top Gear and Take Me Out, has already been lined up as the show’s host.

How many episodes will there be?

The series will consist of eight episodes.

What is the official line from the BBC?

Director of BBC content Charlotte Moore said: “This addictive, fun and immersive new entertainment series will offer BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and gives the whole family a chance to get involved in this compelling new guessing game.”