Hardcore Coronation Street fans are starting to think producers REALLY like Mark Chatterton as the actor made his FOURTH return to the cobbles this week.

Mark returned to Coronation Street this week as the pawn shop owner, Barry Morgan, but it’s not his first role in the soap. It’s his FOURTH in 33 years.

The actor first appeared in Weatherfield back in 1986 as Neville Hawthorne – Norris’ son-in-law.

He then returned to play Raquel’s Wolstenholme’s admirer Gordon Blinkhorn, from 1992-1993 and subsequently Gerry Berton ten years later in 2003.

Bizarrely, after his brief stint as Gerry in 2003, Mark came back to the cobbles as Neville in 2005 and 2007.

And it’s safe to say Corrie fans were relieved to get to the bottom of why his face looked familiar. “It was really bugging me who he was,” tweeted one viewer.

Another said, “He’s been in Corrie on and off for years. So funny to see him reappear in yet another guise!”

A third added, “I thought I recognised him!”

While Corrie producers probably thought fans wouldn’t notice Mark’s fourth stint on the cobbles, the soap’s fans should never be underestimated.

An insider revealed, “The producers must really like this guy for him to keep turning up in Corrie in a number of different guises.

“The thing is, Coronation Street has such knowledgeable fans that they spot things like this in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile another familiar face that Corrie fans will have spotted NOT on the cobbles is Andy Whyment – who is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! And the likeable star is proving to be a huge hit.

While fans have branded him “the hero we didn’t know we needed,” other viewers have praised just how like his character, Kirk Sutherland, he seems to be.

“Andy Whyment is Kirk,” tweeted one fan. While another said, “Pleased that Andy Whyment is basically Kirk in real life.”

We think he could be a real contender!