This new BBC1 series explores the 'modern landscape of dating and relationships'

I May Destroy You is coming to BBC1 in June, created by and starring BAFTA-winning Michaela Coel.

It follows the story of one woman’s journey following a sexual assault.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

What is I May Destroy You about?

It follows Arabella Essiuedu (Coel), who triumphs after a piece of her writing receives online acclaim.

As a result she lands an agent and a book commission, as well as the pressures that come with both.

Despite being highly talented, she’s also easily distracted and finds it hard to write her second novel.

However, Arabella’s life changes after being sexually assaulted, and she soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Arabella reassesses her life as she struggles to come to terms with what happened.

This includes her career, friends and even family members as she tries to move on.

Controller Patrick Holland said the drama, “promises fearless, provocative and gripping storytelling exploring one of the defining issues of our times.”

Who stars in the series?

Michaela Coel is joined by a great cast for this new series.

Inside No. 9’s Weuche Opia stars as Arabella’s “fun-loving caring best friend” Terry Pratchard.

Terry is described as having a disappointing career and an erratic love life.

Joining them are Adam James (Belgravia, Doctor Foster), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe, Rocks) and Ann Akin (Career Of Evil).

Other cast members include Harriet Webb (White Gold, Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji, C.B Strike), Franc Ashman (Peep Show, Apple Tree Yard), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories, Jonathan Creek).

So there’s plenty of big names to look forward to in I May Destroy You.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. The trailer is available on YouTube and gives you a taste of what to expect.

When can we watch I May Destroy You?

The first episode will air on BBC1 on Monday 8th June with the second one following on Tuesday 9th.

It will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays for the remainder of the series.

Or if you’d prefer, it’ll be on demand via iPlayer.